FINAL FRONTIER
Astronomy student found 17 new exoplanets

And 1 is potentially habitable

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 29, 2020 at 4:08pm
(CNN) Michelle Kunimoto has a knack for finding exoplanets, or planets that orbit stars outside of our solar system.

The University of British Columbia astronomy student found four while she worked on her undergraduate degree.

Now a doctoral candidate, she has discovered an additional 17 planets by poring over data from NASA’s Kepler mission, which ended in 2018.

One is found within the habitable zone of its star. The distance allows for temperatures and conditions that could be right for liquid water — and life — to be on the surface. Potentially habitable exoplanets are of particular interest to Kunimoto and her research.

