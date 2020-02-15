Aurora Cannabis posts $985M loss as revenue tumbles

(FOX BUSINESS) Aurora Cannabis posted a net loss of $985 million in the three months through December as revenue slid.

The loss, which amounted to C$1.3 billion Canadian dollars, heightens the pressure on interim CEO Michael Singer, who is overhauling the company with a focus on its bottom line. Dow Jones had estimated Aurora would report a loss of about C$1 billion for the quarter due to goodwill and impairment charges it announced last week.

Excluding expenses such as taxes and depreciation, Aurora said it lost $80.2 million, compared with $39.7 million in the previous three-month period.

Read the full story ›