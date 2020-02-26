'Bachelorette' star arrested for robbery and domestic violence

Ex-"Bachelorette" star Chad Johnson, 32, was arrested on Monday for domestic violence and robbery, multiple outlets reported.

According to TMZ, Johnson, known for his bad-boy persona on Season 12 of “The Bachelorette," was arrested in Los Angeles County after his girlfriend at the time, Annalise Mishler, called 911.

Mishler alleged that while intoxicated, Johnson became physically violent with her and tried to take her phone to prevent her from calling the police, prompting the robbery charge.

The reality television star allegedly punched a hole in the wall of Mishler's apartment and, according to TMZ, police arrested Johnson after noticing red marks visible on Mishler's face.

On Feb. 5, Johnson posted a photo of himself on Instagram, explaining how his alcohol addiction has wreaked havoc in his life.

"Now maybe my story isn’t typical but I’m not sure. It’s not like I drank everyday or had an issue every single time that I drank. But every problem I’ve ever had in my life was caused by drinking," he wrote in part.

As of Feb. 5, he had been sober for 35 days, but unfortunately, cycled back into drinking.

In a statement to TooFab, Johnson said he was so intoxicated that he did not even remember the encounter with Mishler, and started binge drinking after the pair broke up on Sunday.

“I had a little relapse … well I wouldn’t call it a little relapse,” he said. “Big relapse.”

“I’ve been so stressed man, just sitting in my car crying sometimes, just losing my mind,” Johnson said.

“And to top it all off, the one person I’m closest to doesn’t get me a lot of times. I just lost it … I don’t remember actually seeing her. I drank to the point where I didn’t even know I was with her. I just gotta take the Instagram Story’s word that I was there.”

“I screwed up 1000 percent,” he said. “You can’t take that kind of stuff back.”

Johnson told TooFab he knows he needs help, saying that while he does not drink every day, when he does drink, he makes "terrible decisions."

According to E! News, Johnson was released from jail on bond and is due back in court on March 17.

For help finding treatment for substance abuse, call the National Drug Helpline at 844-289-0879 or visit drughelpline.org for information.

