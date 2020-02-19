Barack and Michelle Obama will save Democrats in 2020, predicts Harry Reid

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.]

By Christian Datoc

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid told NPR that former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama might still play a role in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Reid, speaking ahead of his home state Nevada’s 2020 caucus Saturday, said in an NPR interview published early Wednesday that it would benefit Democrats to avoid a brokered convention. He also expressed hope that if the field remains crowded heading into Milwaukee (the host of the Democratic convention) the remaining candidates could reach an agreement to throw their collective support behind a single candidate.

“We’re going to have to see if we can broker a deal,” he told NPR’s Tamara Keith. “Maybe we could even get Barack Obama to do it. The two most popular people in the country, and perhaps the world, are Barack and Michelle Obama.”

This isn’t the first time someone has suggested the Obamas could impact the 2020 race.

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson predicted back in November 2019 that Michelle Obama herself might enter the race if Democrats did not coalesce behind a clear nominee.

“Don’t bet against Michelle Obama,” he told his Fox News audience. “David Axelrod, who is one of the Obama’s closest and most loyal advisors, has been raising a scorched Earth campaign against Joe Biden for months. He has called [Joe Biden] a liar, a coward, all but accused him of having dementia. Would David Axelrod being doing all of that without the consent of the Obamas?”

“The Democratic Party is ripping itself apart over race and gender and class,” Carlson continued. “Michelle Obama, let’s be honest, is one of the only people who could unite the party’s warring factions.”

