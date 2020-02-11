Barr hits sanctuary cities with new sanctions

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Attorney General William Barr announced new measures to combat sanctuary cities in what he called a “significant escalation.”

Barr, 69, made the announcement on Monday at the National Sheriff’s Association 2020 Winter Legislative and Technology Conference. He said that the Justice Department would file a number of lawsuits against state and local governments and new reviews of sanctuary cities and prosecutors.

One of the lawsuits targets a New Jersey law enforcement directive that Barr said stops officials from sharing the immigration status of those in custody and requires authorities to notify those detained if Immigration and Customs Enforcement files an immigration detainer request.

