SECTIONS
U.S.
Print

Barr hits sanctuary cities with new sanctions

Announces 'significant escalation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2020 at 9:25am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Attorney General William Barr announced new measures to combat sanctuary cities in what he called a “significant escalation.”

Barr, 69, made the announcement on Monday at the National Sheriff’s Association 2020 Winter Legislative and Technology Conference. He said that the Justice Department would file a number of lawsuits against state and local governments and new reviews of sanctuary cities and prosecutors.

One of the lawsuits targets a New Jersey law enforcement directive that Barr said stops officials from sharing the immigration status of those in custody and requires authorities to notify those detained if Immigration and Customs Enforcement files an immigration detainer request.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Judge allows T-Mobile and Sprint to merge
Biden claims Dems could run 'Mickey Mouse' against Trump and 'have a shot'
Campaign stunner! Bloomberg's 2015 audio recording
Trump blasts DOJ's plans for Stone
Barr hits sanctuary cities with new sanctions
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×