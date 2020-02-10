SECTIONS
Diversions U.S. Wire
Print

Baseball legend Hank Aaron rips Astros, says they should be banned for life over sign-stealing

Jack Davis, The Western Journal By Jack Davis, The Western Journal
Published February 9, 2020 at 8:23pm
Print

The Houston Astros got off lightly in the team's sign-stealing caper, according to baseball great Hank Aaron.

The Astros were found to have used a center-field video feed to steal the signs from an opposing team's catcher, and then indicate the coming pitch to a hitter by banging on a trash can. Houston General Manager Jeff Luhnow and Manager AJ Hinch were suspended and later fired over the incident, but no player was punished. The team had to pay a $5 million fine and forfeited draft picks in 2020 and 2021, according to Fox News.

During an appearance Thursday on "Today," Aaron, 86, was asked whether the incident came as a shock.

“I was surprised,” he said.

When asked whether sign-stealing took place in his playing days, Aaron replied: “They didn’t steal them that way.”

TRENDING: Pelosi fires off on reporter asking about SOTU tantrum: 'I don't need any lessons from anybody'

When asked if he thought the punishments were appropriate, Aaron said: “No, I don’t.”

“I think whoever did that should be out of baseball the rest of their lives,” he said.

During the interview, Aaron was asked whether Pete Rose, banned from baseball for gambling, should be in the Hall of Fame.

"No," shot back Aaron.

Aaron's answer puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who recently tweeted on Rose's behalf.

“Pete Rose played Major League Baseball for 24 seasons, from 1963-1986, and had more hits, 4,256, than any other player (by a wide margin). He gambled, but only on his own team winning, and paid a decades long price. GET PETE ROSE INTO THE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME. It’s Time!”

Rose last week appealed for reinstatement, saying that the ban to which he agreed in 1989 was now unfair in the context of the Houston sign-stealing scandal, according to The Associated Press.

Many on Twitter supported Trump's call to reinstate Rose.

But when it comes to the Rose case, Aaron had supporters, too.

So far, Major Leage Baseball agrees with Aaron about Rose's lifetime ban from baseball.

The case of the Astros and a World Series-winning season seems to be a different matter.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×