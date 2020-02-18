Baseball player says team excluding him from reunion over politics

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Retired Major League Baseball player Aubrey Huff learned that he will not be included in the San Francisco Giants' plans to celebrate the anniversary of the team's 2010 World Series Championship, and he has a theory as to why.

The team decided to exclude Huff, 43, over "multiple comments" on social media that it described as unacceptable and antithesis to "the values of our organization," according to a statement.

In response, Huff released his own statement claiming Giants CEO Larry Baer told him he wasn't invited to the celebration because "the board didn't approve of my Twitter posts, and my political support of Donald Trump." He said the issue is all "politics" and called the situation "very hypocritical" because Baer was placed on temporary leave last year after video was captured of him shoving his wife to the ground as they fought over a cellphone in public.

