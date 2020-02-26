SECTIONS
THE PARTY'S OVER
It begins: 8 elected officials make switch, join Republicans

'We have had a relentless focus on switching conservative Democrats over'

Published February 25, 2020 at 9:27pm
(WLBT) -- JACKSON, Miss. -- The Mississippi Republican Party is welcoming some new members and all of them were elected public offices as Democrats or Independents in this most recent election cycle.

The Mississippi Republican Party Chairman says he doesn’t expect this will be the last time they are welcoming new members to the GOP.

“We have had a relentless focus on switching conservative Democrats over to the Republican party," explained MSGOP Chairman Lucien Smith. "They recognize increasingly that there is only one party that represents the conservative values of our state and that is the Republican party.”

