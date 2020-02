(POLITICO) -- Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire primary, scoring a big shot of momentum in the Democratic presidential race after last week's messy Iowa results.

The Vermont senator had 26.2 percent of the Democratic primary vote when three networks called the race with 76 percent of precincts reporting. Pete Buttigieg was in second place with 24.1 percent, and Amy Klobuchar was in third with 19.6 percent.

