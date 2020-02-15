Is Bernie Soros' puppet to remake (destroy) America?

If this doesn't get you out to vote, nothing will. And it's just three simple words. Simple, but excruciatingly painful: President Bernie Sanders.

The old saying, elections have consequences, is no truer than it is today. And I can think of nothing more consequential than the election of Sanders.

I would estimate that the vast majority of ignorant millennials and college students who have and will cast a ballot for Sanders have no idea what they're really voting for.

All they know is that Bernie has promised them an endless array of free stuff and money.

But below the surface lies a horror of unimaginable misery – something Americans have never experienced.

It's no wonder conservatives, Republicans (not always synonymous) and even the establishment Democrats are afraid of Sanders, as any thinking American should be.

Many in both parties feared Trump due to his promise to "Drain the Swamp." But they fear Bernie, not because he'd drain the swamp, but for fear of him burning it to the ground – French Revolution or antifa style, as it were.

But it's what happened recently that should prompt cold sweats. It was reported that the Sanders posse has already drafted an extensive list of executive orders to be implemented during the early days of his administration.

Among the most damaging is an action that would elevate climate change to national emergency status. This would effectively allow a Sanders politburo to do most anything it saw fit. It would be a disaster of monumental proportions.

As Stu Burguiere of the Glenn Beck show reminds us, a national climate emergency isn't like the emergency Trump ordered regarding the border. It's far more damaging and all-encompassing than that, as climate could be said to be affected by ALL human activity – no matter how trivial it may seem.

Another action would be to halt all border wall construction, reversing all the progress made by Trump and eventually opening the border to all.

Combine this with the orders concerning fossil fuel, and we'll find ourselves looking more like Venezuela, or worse. Bernie's executive order proposes to ban the exportation of oil.

And don't think they'll stop there. After that, they'll start shutting down drilling and declaring more land off-limits to new drilling. No new pipelines, probably jack up the gas tax – anything to make it more painful to use gas or oil.

Interestingly, though, it seems Sanders didn't craft these "executive actions."

Apparently, they were written by his chief writer and campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, an off the chain radical leftist in his own right.

So just for kicks, I'm going to float a "conspiracy" theory out here.

I bring up Faiz Shakir because he's no run-of-the-mill leftist. He cut his teeth working for a variety of George Soros organizations, including Media Matters, ThinkProgress and the Center for American Progress. In other words, Shakir is an ideological clone of Soros.

Inside his shirt may be a tag that reads, "Property of George Soros."

So here's my theory.

What has George Soros dreamed of for decades?

He's been trying to find a way to take down the United States and remake it in his image. But Soros knows it can only be done from within, and until now, there hasn't been a vehicle to accomplish the task.

George Soros is a billionaire. He is, for want of a better term, the original social justice warrior. He made his fortune for the sole purpose of indulging his idea of social justice. But don't take my word for it.

In an interview, Soros said: "I realized [as a young man] that it's money that makes the world go round, so I might as well make money. … But having made it, I could then indulge my social concerns." Invariably, those concerns centered around a desire to change the world generally – and America particularly – into something new, something consistent with his vision of "social justice."

And he's admitted to having a God complex, or as he puts it, a "Messianic" complex.

Enter Bernie Sanders, a radical Marxist who, due to the panic he is causing, many think has a legitimate shot. Is it possible that Soros ("look, Mama, it's the devil." h/t: the Waterboy), after all these years, believes he has finally found his vehicle, his puppet, in Sanders to help him fulfill his dream to "change" America?

For me and my tinfoil hat, I think it's more than just possible – it's likely.

I still don't think that anyone can defeat Trump, but it's as close, at least so far, as any true nation-changing radical has gotten to fulfilling his dream.