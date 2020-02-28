Biden acknowledges he wasn't arrested in South Africa despite earlier claims

(CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday acknowledged that he wasn't arrested in South Africa during a visit to the country in the 1970s despite recently claiming that he had been.

"When I said arrested, I meant I was not able, I was not able to move ... I wasn't arrested, I was stopped. I was not able to move where I wanted to go," Biden told CNN's John Berman on "New Day."

Biden had recently claimed multiple times on the campaign trail that he was arrested on the trip to South Africa during apartheid. He's used the story as part of his larger efforts to connect with African American voters ahead of the South Carolina primary, where a big showing is critical if he is to remain viable in the race.

Read the full story ›