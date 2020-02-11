SECTIONS
Biden claims Dems could run 'Mickey Mouse' against Trump and 'have a shot'

Undercut argument for his own electability

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2020 at 10:08am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Joe Biden appeared to undermine the argument for his own electability by declining to back the criticism coming from some Democrats about Bernie Sanders’s chances at beating President Trump.

"I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot,” the former vice president said Tuesday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

The Vermont senator had a much stronger showing than his 2020 presidential rival in the Iowa caucuses last week and is the candidate to beat in the New Hampshire primaries on Tuesday.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
Biden claims Dems could run 'Mickey Mouse' against Trump and 'have a shot'
