Biden plummets in latest New Hampshire poll as Buttigieg surges

Former Vice President Joe Biden has dropped to fourth place among 2020 Democratic presidential candidates while Pete Buttigieg has jumped to second place in the latest New Hampshire polling.

The latest WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University daily tracking poll for the state of New Hampshire shows support for Biden had dropped to 11 percent as of Thursday.

When asked who a respondent would "vote for or lean toward at this point," 24 percent said Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 23 percent said Buttigieg and 13 percent said Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

New Hampshire's support for the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor seems to have sprung up throughout the week.

On Monday, the daily tracking poll showed Sanders' closest competitor was Biden.

The two were polling at 24 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

As of Thursday's report, support for Buttigieg jumped 8 percentage points from Tuesday, when he only had 15 percent support.

That number rose to 18.6 percent on Wednesday.

Other New Hampshire polls had similar results, with the RealClearPolitics average showing 26.7 percent support for Sanders and 22 percent support for Buttigieg.

Warren and Biden appear to be neck and neck with 13 percent support.

The New Hampshire polls seem to echo the results of Monday's Iowa caucuses.

As of Thursday evening, Buttigieg beat Sanders by 0.1 percentage point, winning 26.2 percent of the delegates, Politico reported.

Buttigieg's campaign declared an early victory in Iowa before the results were announced.

“By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious,” Buttigieg said during a rally at Drake University in Des Moines, according to The Washington Times.

“Tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality.”

Buttigieg is the first openly gay candidate to run for president, and he touted his victory as having proved his "skeptics wrong."

“There were skeptics, an awful lot of skeptics, who said, ‘Not now. Not this time. All this talk of belonging and bridging divides is too naive, too risky.’ So tonight I say, with a heart full of gratitude, Iowa, you have proved those skeptics wrong,” Buttigieg said, according to WHO-TV in Des Moines.

There is still time for voters to change their minds before Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.

However, 55 percent of respondents for Suffolk University's Thursday poll said their minds were made up.

Only 43 percent said they might change their minds.

The WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll surveyed 500 likely Democratic New Hampshire primary voters with a 4 percent margin of error.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.