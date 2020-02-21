Biden promises to quit after 1 term if he loses 'mental acuity'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Joe Biden said that he would not seek a second term as president if his health deteriorates while in office.

A voter at a CNN town hall in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday night asked the former vice president, 77, if he would commit to serving only one term.

"No, I wouldn't do that, but, I tell you what, you're going to be able to make a judgment," Biden said. "And, by the way, the two youngest people on the stage now are me and Buttigieg," he joked, referring to 38-year-old former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the youngest candidate in the race.

