SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Biden promises to quit after 1 term if he loses 'mental acuity'

'If anything changed … I would not run again'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 21, 2020 at 9:25am
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Joe Biden said that he would not seek a second term as president if his health deteriorates while in office.

A voter at a CNN town hall in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday night asked the former vice president, 77, if he would commit to serving only one term.

"No, I wouldn't do that, but, I tell you what, you're going to be able to make a judgment," Biden said. "And, by the way, the two youngest people on the stage now are me and Buttigieg," he joked, referring to 38-year-old former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the youngest candidate in the race.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×