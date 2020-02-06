Biden's brother Frank owes dead man's family $1 million for 80 mph car crash

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Joe Biden's brother is a scofflaw who is defying paying almost $1 million in compensation to the family of a young single father killed in a horrific car crash more than 20 years ago, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Frank Biden has failed to pay a dime to the family of Michael Albano despite having defaulted on a lawsuit filed against him for the death, our investigation uncovered.

And even though Albano's orphaned daughters pleaded more than a decade ago with Joe – then a senator - for help recovering the money from his brother it was to no avail, telling them he had 'deep sympathy' but his brother was penniless.

