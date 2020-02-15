Biologists in WSJ: Only 2 sexes, male and female

(CNS NEWS) In a powerful commentary in the Feb. 3 edition of The Wall Street Journal, biologists Colin Wright and Emma Hilton explain that, scientifically, there are only two sexes, male and female, and there is no sex "spectrum." They also stress that "biologists and medical professionals" must stop being politically correct and "stand up for the empirical reality of biological sex."

With the phenomenon of some men saying they "identify" as women and some women saying they "identify" as men, or any "gender identity" combination therein, "we see a dangerous and anti-scientific trend toward the outright denial of biological sex," state the biologists Wright and Hilton.

This notion that there is a sex "spectrum," where people can choose "to identify as male or female," regardless of their anatomy, is irrational and has "no basis in reality," say the biologists. "It is false at every conceivable scale of resolution."

Read the full story ›