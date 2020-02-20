SECTIONS
Birds wearing MAGA hats released in Las Vegas ahead of Democrat debate

'The project was the result of months of exhaustive research, logistical hurdles and pigeon care taking'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2020 at 3:24pm
(DAILY CALLER) A Trump booster group released a flock of pigeons with MAGA hats glued to their heads in Las Vegas ahead of Wednesday night’s Democratic debate.

The anonymous group responsible for the bizarre stunt is called “Pigeons United To Interfere Now (PUTIN)” and is led by a man who goes by the name “Coo Hand Luke.”

They said in an apparent satirical statement that the stunt was “inspired by the 1970’s Cold War Operation, ‘Tacana’, in which the CIA explored the use of pigeons equipped with tiny cameras to spy on Soviet sites of interest.”

