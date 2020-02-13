'Birth-Day Project': Ice-cream celebration making a difference in children's lives

(DAILY CITIZEN) -- Robert Just remembers the day a group of police officers came to the boarding school where he was living – a home for troubled youth. He was 8 years old. The police put on a show to entertain the children and make them laugh.

It’s years later, but Just never forgot those officers in Pleasantville, NY who cared enough to sacrifice their time and energy to spread some holiday cheer to a group of children. He’s grateful and knows the impact that one single event had on his life. Now, he wants to share what those officers did for him with other children, bringing adults into schools to celebrate the value of each child.

That’s the impetus behind the “Birth-Day Project,” a way for concerned adults to have an impact on their local schools. It’s a simple idea: Adults from the community go into a school on May 1st (or as close as possible) and celebrate each child’s birthday, all on the same day, dishing out ice cream sundaes and interacting with the children.

