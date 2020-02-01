Bloodstained shirt worn by King Charles I at his 1649 execution is going public

(ANCIENT ORIGINS) It has been announced that the silk shirt that was worn by the English king Charles I at his execution is going on public display. The garment is believed to still have the bloodstains of the monarch. It will be part of an exhibition on public executions in the British capital through the centuries.

On 30th January 1649, King Charles I of England went to a black-draped scaffold outside the Banqueting House in London’s Whitehall. He knelt in front of the crowd and placed his head on a block. Moments later, a masked executioner struck his head off with an ax. The undershirt that he wore that grim day is now in the possession of the Museum of London and is going to be part of a major exhibition.

