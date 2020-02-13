Bloomberg is paying online influencers to post memes for his 2020 campaign

(CNBC) Mike Bloomberg has been paying a handful of social media influencers to post satirical memes about him for his Democratic presidential bid.

The billionaire former mayor of New York was recently the subject of several memes uploaded to photo-sharing app Instagram. Each of the posts claim to be sponsored by him.

One Instagram account, run by meme aggregator Jerry Media, depicts Bloomberg sending a direct message asking it to “post a meme that lets everyone know I’m the cool candidate.”

