Bloomberg spent $200M of his own money on campaign through December

(TOWNHALL) Newly released Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has dropped $200 million of his own personal cash to fund his presidential campaign. That money was used through the end of December, meaning he's spent more than $200 million, The New York Times reported.

The majority of that funding has gone to a massive television and online ad buy, although he's dropped a hefty amount on things campaigns can't afford, like millions of dollars in polling before formally entering the race. Other expenditures with high price tags include $1.5 million for office space, around $700,000 for rental apartments for campaign staff and roughly $700,000 on travel utilizing his personal jet.

