Bloomberg spent $200M of his own money on campaign through December

Democrats balking at DNC rule change that lets him buy his way into debates

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 1, 2020 at 8:16pm
(TOWNHALL) Newly released Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg has dropped $200 million of his own personal cash to fund his presidential campaign. That money was used through the end of December, meaning he's spent more than $200 million, The New York Times reported.

The majority of that funding has gone to a massive television and online ad buy, although he's dropped a hefty amount on things campaigns can't afford, like millions of dollars in polling before formally entering the race. Other expenditures with high price tags include $1.5 million for office space, around $700,000 for rental apartments for campaign staff and roughly $700,000 on travel utilizing his personal jet.

