Bloomberg on transgenders: 'Some guy wearing a dress'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg made controversial remarks about transgender people while discussing priorities of various issues within the Democratic Party.

Bloomberg chided the Democratic Party for its focus on social issues, such as gender dysphoria, during a March 2019 forum hosted by the Bermuda Business Development Agency. "If your conversation during a presidential election is about some guy wearing a dress and whether 'he,' 'she,' or 'it' can go to the locker room with their daughter, that's not a winning formula for most people."

Bloomberg then went on to say he believes voters care more about the issues of healthcare, education, and public safety. He later blamed the Democratic Party for aiding the election of President Trump because they moved "so far left."

