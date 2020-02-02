Bloomberg's $10M Super Bowl ad makes 'misleading' claims about violent gun deaths among kids

(THE BLAZE) Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's $10 million Super Bowl commercial includes a misleading statistics on violent gun deaths among children, according to Fox News. The network also found that Bloomberg's ad depicted an adult victim of a violent crime as a child.

In the emotionally-charged 60-second Bloomberg spot, Calandrian Simpson Kemp discusses her son's violent death. "On a Friday morning, George was shot. George didn't survive. I just kept saying, 'You cannot tell me that the child that I gave birth to, is no longer here.' Lives are being lost every day. It is a national crisis."

An unattributed statistic then flashes on the screen: "2,900 CHILDREN DIE FROM GUN VIOLENCE EVERY YEAR."

Where did the number come from?

