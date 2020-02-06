Bob Iger apologizes to Berkeley elementary school for charging fee for screening 'Lion King'

(THE WRAP) Bob Iger apologized to a parent teachers’ association for a Berkeley elementary school after Disney charged the school a $250 licensing fee for screening the movie “The Lion King” at a fundraising event.

“Our company @WaltDisneyCo apologizes to the Emerson Elementary School PTA and I will personally donate to their fund raising initiative,” Iger said in a tweet Thursday.

CNN reported on Tuesday that Emerson Elementary School’s PTA hosted a “parent’s night out” fundraiser at the school and screened a DVD of the 2019 remake of “The Lion King” at the event.

Read the full story ›