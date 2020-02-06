SECTIONS
Education
Print

Bob Iger apologizes to Berkeley elementary school for charging fee for screening 'Lion King'

'Any time movies are shown without the proper license, copyright law is violated'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2020 at 5:25pm
Print

(THE WRAP) Bob Iger apologized to a parent teachers’ association for a Berkeley elementary school after Disney charged the school a $250 licensing fee for screening the movie “The Lion King” at a fundraising event.

“Our company @WaltDisneyCo apologizes to the Emerson Elementary School PTA and I will personally donate to their fund raising initiative,” Iger said in a tweet Thursday.

CNN reported on Tuesday that Emerson Elementary School’s PTA hosted a “parent’s night out” fundraiser at the school and screened a DVD of the 2019 remake of “The Lion King” at the event.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×