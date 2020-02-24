The Bolshevik revolution is here

Here’s a pop quiz. See if you can tell who recently said this: “Socialism is a common-sense path to a fairer, more prosperous and more democratic USA.”

If you guessed Bernie Sanders or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, you’re really close. It’s actually the Communist Party USA (see their website, CPUSA.org).

Since multibillionaire Michael Bloomberg imploded at last week’s Democratic presidential debate, the only candidate who has both the votes (having prevailed in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada) and the ground organization to win his party’s nomination is democratic socialist Bernie Sanders.

Wait. “Democratic socialist”?

President Trump recently called Sanders a “communist,” Rush Limbaugh likewise has called him “an aging hippie communist” and Sean Hannity refers to him nightly as “Bolshevik Bernie.” Are they exaggerating?

We all know about Sanders’ love affair with Castro and Cuba, his honeymoon in the Soviet Union during the height of the Cold War, and even his praise for breadlines in communist nations! Furthermore, when you consider that the totally socialist “Medicare for All” scheme is the centerpiece of Sanders’ agenda for America, “Bolshevik Bernie” isn’t a bad name at all. As a recent peer-reviewed research paper explained:

“The Bolsheviks were idealists and visionaries who dreamed of a new world, and their government was one of the first in the world to recognize the now common ideal of health as both an inalienable human right and a powerful instrument in national development, and to make public health one of its top priorities. Pragmatists and revolutionaries, they spared no effort – and their efforts were often brutal and barbarous – to implement this ideal on the one sixth of the world under their control in the form of universal free access to health services, facilities, and knowledge.”

Still, is it even remotely possible that a real live Soviet-style Marxist revolutionary could become the Democratic Party’s presidential standard-bearer – and possibly even the next president of the United States?

Hold that awful thought for a moment, while you consider this:

Sanders supporter Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the spectacularly ignorant but supremely narcissistic 30-year-old ex-bartender who got herself elected to Congress and quickly became the Democratic Party’s de facto thought leader, recently said, “Billionaires should not exist.” Forget about “socialism” and “democratic socialism” (whatever that means). That sounds like straight-up communism.

Remember, Marx and Engels used the terms socialism and communism interchangeably, and the Soviet Union, the mother lode of hard-core communism that extinguished tens of millions of innocent lives in pursuit of that dreamed-of "new world," called itself the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Why not the Union of Soviet Communist Republics? Because they’re ultimately the same thing, socialism being just a necessary first stage of communism.

Likewise, forget about the “good socialism” Bernie keeps promising (for years he’s pointed to Denmark as a prime example) versus the “bad socialism” of, say, Venezuela or Zimbabwe. Denmark’s prime minister has demolished Sanders’ claims, saying: "I know that some people in the U.S. associate the Nordic model with some sort of socialism. Therefore, I would like to make one thing clear. Denmark is far from a socialist planned economy. Denmark is a market economy."

I know what you’re thinking: Relax. Bernie will never beat Donald Trump in November.

Maybe not, but guess what happens when Sanders’ army of radical organizers and supporters decides their socialist savior has been shafted by the system once again?

“F***ing cities will burn,” promised one Sanders campaign organizer caught on hidden camera recently by Project Veritas, while a second staffer, also on hidden camera, insisted Trump supporters should be thrown en masse into "gulags" – his word – for re-education, "to teach you to not be a f***ing Nazi."

Since South Carolina’s primary is this Saturday, check out a few choice comments from Mason Baird, a South Carolina field organizer for the Sanders for President campaign, captured on hidden camera by Project Veritas:

"I've canvassed with someone who’s an anarchist, and with someone who's a Marxist/Leninist, so we attract radical, truly radical people in the campaign, but obviously that’s not outward facing."

"We would need a federal government and labor union movement that is working together to strip power away from capitalists and preferably directing violence toward property.”

"It's gonna take militancy ... like a militant labor movement that’s willing to ... strike, and if necessary, you know, just destroy property and things like that.”

"Like, if we have Bernie in the White House, we're going to have, a real plan for dual power, where we'll have the presidency and we'll have a mass movement, right alongside it, that's like going to be like institutionalized and supported. ... and I’d like to participate in it."

Oh yes, Baird also wants to "abolish landlords," but adds, "We don't have to kill them, that's my feeling. I think it's damaging to the soul, but um, there were plenty of excesses in 1917 (the Russian Revolution) I would hope to avoid."

Here’s what still another South Carolina Sanders organizer, Daniel Taylor, said on hidden camera: "We don't want to scare people off. You first have to feel it out before you get into the crazy stuff. ... You know we were talking about more extreme organizations like Antifa, we were talking about Yellow Vests, all that, but we're kinda keeping that on the back-burner for now."

And of course, it was a Sanders supporter, James Hodgkinson, who shot and almost killed Rep. Steve Scalise while attempting mass murder at a GOP congressional baseball practice, and another Bernie supporter recently drove through two security barricades at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The straight truth is, Bolshevik Bernie talks like a perpetually enraged old communist, and his hordes of “Bernie Bros” sound like violent 1960s Weather Underground revolutionaries. That can’t bode well for America.

So we’re in for some seriously troubled times, even if Trump wins a second term this November.

New civil war

Taking a quick 30,000-foot view: Many pundits and historians have noted that Americans today are more divided and angry at each other than at any time since the Civil War. Some describe the nation as being in the grip of a “new civil war.”

Beyond the current battle within the Democratic Party, as well as the all-out war to deprive Donald Trump, by any means necessary, of a second term as president, an even larger and truly epic conflict rages across the nation as a whole. It’s a war between decent, traditional-values, live-and-let-live, law-abiding middleclass Americans and the increasingly enraged, deranged, “woke” revolutionary left – led by our elite, permanent ruling class – which has taken over most of America’s key institutions, including the Democratic Party.

Remember, what we cryptically call "the left" – code for a godless, revolutionary movement steeped in pathological anger and churning rebellion against America as a uniquely blessed Judeo-Christian, constitutional republic – is at war not just with the Trump administration, but with America herself.

This un-American and unholy revolutionary movement is ascendant in all of our major institutions: It has succeeded in wiping out the Boy Scouts, for over a century an extraordinarily vital institution in the lives of tens of millions of boys and young men. Likewise our colleges and universities, as well as government K-12 schools across the land, are indoctrinating and corrupting our nation’s children as you read this. This movement has taken over our popular culture as well as virtually the entire news media, and of course the far-left Big Tech monopolies that currently control the internet.

Bottom line: We are right in the middle of a civilizational war, being played out on many battlefields, for the very heart, soul and future of America.

