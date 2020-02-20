Bolton: Leak at last minute of impeachment campaign was publicity stunt

Remember those last-minute confession-type comments from former National Security Adviser John Bolton that appeared to bolster Democrats' impeach-Donald rump agenda – just as the impeachment vote was developing in the U.S. Senate?

A publicity stunt.

According to a report at the Federalist, that leak "happened to come on the same day [Bolton's new book project] became available for online pre-order revealing the move as nothing more than a publicity stunt."

Those claims from the book were that Bolton was accusing President Trump of tying the nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine to political motivated investigations "as Democrats alleged," the report.

TRENDING: Romney to 'immediately resign'? Utah GOP may push for Mitt to quit

Bolton also admitted this week his testimony if he had been asked to provide that "would have had no impact on the trial's outcome," the report said.

That's even "after sections of his upcoming book leaked."

That book still hasn't been released, as its been delayed in the routine process for all books done by former government officials with security clearances – they must be vetted to make sure they don't reveal government secrets.

"People can argue about what I should have said and what I should have done," Bolton said Wednesday.

He was at Vanderbilt University for a forum with his predecessor Susan Rice, the report explained.

"I will bet you a dollar right here and now my testimony would have made no difference to the ultimate outcome."

Rice, a favorite of Barack Obama, had complained about Bolton's decision to remain silent during the impeachment process. That's even though Democrats in the House had the opportunity to ask for his testimony – and didn't.

She said if she had knowledge of a gross abuse of presidential power, she would feel like she was violating her oath to support the Constitution if she didn't talk about that.

Trump, of course, was acquitted on all Democrat charges in the Senate. In the House, there was not a single vote of support from Republicans in the process, making it a fully partisan impeachment vote.

In fact, Bolton, according to the Federalist report, said the House messed up the process and committed "impeachment malpractice."

He charged that very partisanship drove Republicans away from impeachment.

Bolton's book is expected to come out next month.