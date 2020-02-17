SECTIONS
Bongino: 'Left is psychotic'

'They're former DOJ people for a reason'

Published February 17, 2020
Published February 17, 2020 at 9:30am
(FOX NEWS) -- Former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent Dan Bongino reacted on “Fox & Friends” Monday to some media analysts reportedly signing a petition urging Attorney General Bill Barr to resign over the sentencing of former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees have signed an online petition urging Barr to resign and praising the four prosecutors who withdrew from the Stone case after what they perceived as interference from the White House, Politico reported.

Signatures for the petition include recent Justice Department employees and some dating back to the Eisenhower and Kennedy administrations, according to the news outlet. The signatures were gathered by Protect Democracy, a nonprofit legal group that had also gathered signatures for a letter claiming Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report presented enough evidence to charge Trump with obstruction of justice.

