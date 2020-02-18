Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection following hundreds of lawsuits alleging sexual abuse within the organization.

The Chapter 11 petition filed in Delaware early Tuesday put a pause on the lawsuits that have plagued the 110-year-old organization for several years. The settlements that have so far been doled out to victims who were sexually abused while in the Scouts have made it difficult for the organization to function without filing for bankruptcy.

BSA said that it made the decision in order to help compensate victims of the abuse and to keep the organization afloat. A Victims Compensation Trust is in the works and will give “equitable compensation to victims,” according to BSA.

Read the full story ›