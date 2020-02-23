Boyfriend of deceased Georgia college student charged with murder

(CNN) A man who had been arrested for damaging the property of a female college student whose body was found Tuesday night is now accused of her killing.

DeMarcus Little faces a charge of malice murder in the death of Anitra Gunn, according to Todd Crosby, an assistant special agent in charge with Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Little was already accused of breaking windows at her apartment and slashing her tires in early February.

"During the investigation enough evidence was developed that gave us probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant (for murder)," Crosby told reporters. He said there was a development Friday afternoon that prompted them to seek the arrest warrant, but he wouldn't comment on the specifics of the case.

Read the full story ›