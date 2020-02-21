Brennan lashes out at Trump with NEW treason claim

Former CIA Director John Brennan famously accused President Trump of treason, claiming the president was an agent of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

He had to backtrack when special counsel Robert Mueller concluded Trump did not collude with Russia in his 2016 campaign.

Brennan's excuse was that he had received "bad information."

But he's at it again.

This time he's relying on an anonymous-sourced New York Times report claiming the House Intel Committee was warned by an aide to then-acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire that Russia was "actively meddling in the 2020 campaign in order to get President Trump re-elected."

"We are now in a full-blown national security crisis," Brennan wrote on Twitter. "By trying to prevent the flow of intelligence to Congress, Trump is abetting a Russian covert operation to keep him in office for Moscow's interests, not America's."

The Times said the briefing was delivered by Shelby Pierson, a Maguire assistant. A "person with knowledge of the matter," the paper said, claimed Trump was "livid" when he found out about the briefing.

On Twitter, Trump dismissed the accusations as "Hoax number 7."

"Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa," he wrote.

The Washington Examiner reported a national security official rebutted the Times story.

"What's been articulated in the news is that the intelligence community has concluded that the Russians are trying to help Trump again," the aide said. "But the intelligence doesn't say that. The problem is Shelby said they developed a preference for Trump. A more reasonable interpretation of the intelligence is not that they have a preference, it's a step short of that."

The Gateway Pundit blog pointed out Brennan was behind the Russia-collusion and Ukraine impeachment claims "and now he's going for a third hit on Trump."

Just weeks ago, Brennan, now a CNN analyst, falsely claimed Trump wrote a note released by lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., saying "Get Zelensky to announce Biden investigation."

Brennan also falsely testified under oath that the bogus anti-Trump “dossier” funded by the Democratic Party played no role in the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Brennan further declared he did not know who commissioned the opposition-research document, even though senior national security and counter-intelligence officials at the Justice Department and FBI knew the previous year it was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

In 2014, after Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., accused the CIA of spying on members of the Senate by hacking into computers used by her intelligence committee’s staffers, Brennan told a Senate committee, "Let me assure you the CIA was in no way spying on [the committee] or the Senate."

However, a CIA inspector general's report found the CIA was indeed spying on the Senate, and Brennan was forced to privately apologize to intelligence committee members.

Brennan also claimed in a 2011 speech that there had not been "a single collateral death" from U.S. drone strikes because of their "exceptional proficiency [and] precision.'" However, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism found that one U.S. drone strike alone had killed 42 Pakistanis, "most of them civilians."

Currently, U.S. Attorney John Durham is believed to be reviewing Brennan's analysis of Russian election interference, including his handling of a secret source said to be close to the Kremlin.

Durham, who was selected by Attorney General William Barr in 2019 to look into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, is looking into whether Brennan’s CIA was attempting to keep other agencies in the dark as he pushed for a preconceived assessment of Russia's true intentions in 2016, the New York Times has reported.

Brennan himself has been accused of committing "sedition" by former FBI agent John Guandolo.

In an interview with Jamie Glazov on the "Glazov Gang," Guandolo noted that Brennan admitted voting for the Communist Party candidate in the 1976 election, Gus Hall.

"And then you look at the organizations he has supported," Guandolo said. "Numerous Muslim Brotherhood jihadi organizations in the U.S. that he's supported, and his behavior toward our system and toward the leadership, specifically the president of the United States."