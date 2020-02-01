Brexit boss Nigel Farage to attend State of the Union

(NEW YORK POST) Nigel Farage is coming to Washington.

The Brexit boss will attend President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Farage is expected to land in the United States Sunday, according to a new report from The Sunday Times of London.

The arrival is a victory lap of sorts for the divisive British populist, who helped lead his country out of the European Union after years and turmoil and delay. Farage — who has become a cult figure among some American conservatives — says he had turned down multiple offers to relocate to the US to work as a radio host.

Read the full story ›