Brigham Young University removes 'homosexual behavior' as honor-code violation

(KIDK) Same-sex couples at Mormon-owned Brigham Young University have long been told they couldn’t hug, hold hands, kiss or date in public. If they did, they’d risk an investigation by the feared Honor Code Office, as well as punishment at their church or expulsion from school.

But this week, a section of BYU’s student honor code that banned “homosexual behavior” on campus was quietly deleted. University officials are keeping details of the change vague, leaving LGBTQ students left to wonder if public displays of affection are now permitted.

The change was first reported by the Salt Lake Tribune.

“I feel free and cared for by the university for the first time in a long time,” Franchesca Lopez, an undergraduate studying sociology, told CNN. “I really hope they don’t disappoint me again.”

