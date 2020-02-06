SECTIONS
Bumbling Iowa Dems now blaming Trump supporters

Vote count for Monday's caucuses still not final

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2020 at 9:16am
(FOX NEWS) -- It's Trump's fault!

Red-faced Iowa Democrats have zeroed in on a new culprit for the botched caucuses that may cost the Hawkeye State its time-honored role as the kickoff to presidential races. After first blaming an app for the inability to declare Monday night, a problem that still lingers even as frustrated candidates have packed up and moved on to New Hampshire for the nation's first primary, the state party is blaming the president's supporters.

Workers manning the phones in Iowa after the state's disastrous caucus on Monday reportedly claim that President Trump backers flooded the hotline number for precinct chairs that led to even more confusion and disarray.

