Buttigieg to Nevada Democrats: Address 'anomalies' in caucuses

'We ask that you take these steps before releasing any final data'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 23, 2020 at 5:28pm
(CNBC) -- Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign has asked the Nevada State Democratic Party to hold off on releasing final tallies from Saturday’s caucuses, alleging a slew of errors in the process of reporting the results.

In a letter sent to Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II, the campaign requested the party release early vote and in-person vote totals by precinct, correct early vote and second alignment errors, and explain “anomalies” in the data.

Nevada State Democratic Party spokeswoman Molly Forgey said Sunday morning that the party is continuing to verify and report results, and would not change the reporting process.

Read the full story ›

