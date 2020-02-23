Buttigieg to Nevada Democrats: Address 'anomalies' in caucuses

(CNBC) -- Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign has asked the Nevada State Democratic Party to hold off on releasing final tallies from Saturday’s caucuses, alleging a slew of errors in the process of reporting the results.
In a letter sent to Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II, the campaign requested the party release early vote and in-person vote totals by precinct, correct early vote and second alignment errors, and explain “anomalies” in the data.
Nevada State Democratic Party spokeswoman Molly Forgey said Sunday morning that the party is continuing to verify and report results, and would not change the reporting process.