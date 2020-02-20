Buttigieg's brother-in-law: All Pete's pushing is 'anti-God'

(FOX NEWS) -- Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg's brother-in-law, Pastor Rhyan Glezman, slammed the Democratic hopeful for his comments Tuesday night, when the candidate claimed he doesn't see "any compatibility" between supporting President Trump and the teachings in Scripture after declaring that God "does not belong to a political party."

"Yeah, in the height of intellectual dishonesty for Pete to make claims that there's no compatibility with being a Christian and voting for Trump, [when] Pete, in fact, is the one who is pushing agendas and rhetoric that is against, clearly against Scripture," Glezman said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday.

"Just everything that Pete is pushing is, it's anti-God. I'm just gonna be honest with you," Glezman said. "Nothing lines up with Scripture for him to make cases like to say that you cannot be a Christian and vote for Trump. He's the one that is openly contradicting God's word over and over."

Read the full story ›