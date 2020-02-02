California kids to be grilled on household finances, conflict

Children in California soon will be grilled by physicians on household finances, family conflict and anything else that could be creating "toxic stress," according to a report from the Citizen's Council for Heath Freedom.

The organization focuses on issues of personal health care information and privacy.

"Starting this year, well-child visits for millions of California children could include questions about highly sensitive and delicate topics, such as divorce, family income, and unstable household environments," the organization said. "California is now paying doctors to screen their young patients for traumatic events known as 'adverse childhood experiences.'"

The program is intended mainly for patients covered by Medi-Cal, the state’s version of Medicaid for low-income families. But that includes some 5.3 million children.

"During clinic visits, parents or 'caregivers' will be asked to fill out a state-approved questionnaire about potentially stressful experiences in a child's life. For children under the age of 12, their caregivers will be asked to complete the questionnaire. For those between the age of 12-19, both the parents and the children will be asked to answer the questions," the organization explained.

"These surveys will cover a variety of categories of potential hardships over the course of the first 18 years of life: physical or emotional neglect, physical, emotional or sexual abuse, amount of household dysfunction, if a parent has been diagnosed with a mental illness (such as depression or anxiety), addictions, family members with criminal records, availability of housing and food, and more."

It's only a matter of time until all children are targeted, and the answers will be submitted to their electronic health records, the group said.

"What’s truly toxic about this is the government’s push to intrusively categorize, evaluate, and survey children and their families," said Twila Brase, president of CCHF. “The screenings are voluntary, but parents and children may feel coerced or pressured to fill them out.”

She said the information will be a "part of every child’s ‘cradle to grave’ electronic health record, which is evolving into a comprehensive ‘dossier’ on the child."

"What goes in these electronic health records rarely ever comes out. Therefore, as California builds complete profiles of children and their families, this could have serious implications as children age. It could stigmatize and create labels that these children will never be able to escape, even in adulthood."

She noted the federal HIPAA privacy rule allows many outside entities gain access to information about children and their families and use or share it without parental consent.

"Proponents of the program claim this information won’t be shared with outside entities or state officials, but we doubt that will be the case," Brase said. "Thanks to HIPAA, which is actually a permissive data-sharing rule, this highly sensitive and deeply personal information may be shared with over 2.2 million entities, including other providers, more than one million business associates, and other government agencies."