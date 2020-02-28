California lawmaker pushes bill to allow human composting

(COURTHOUSE NEWS) Hoping to turn funerals green, a California lawmaker is pushing legislation that would allow families to compost their loved ones and turn their remains into soil.

“This service will provide an additional option for California residents that is more environmentally friendly and gives them another choice for burial,” said Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia in a statement.

Known officially as natural organic reduction, bodies are placed temporarily in individual compartments and allowed to transform naturally into soil. After the process completes in about 30 days, families can take the soil and do things like plant trees or gardens.

Read the full story ›