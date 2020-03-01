Campus Reform reporter says Syracuse faculty are targeting her

(CAMPUS REFORM) Campus Reform correspondent and Syracuse University student Justine Murray says she has come under fire by her own professors for her conservative views and work with Campus Reform.

In an interview with Campus Reform, Murray said the incidents began in 2019 when Syracuse professor Mark Rupert posted an article picturing her standing alongside President Donald Trump at a White House speech. Rupert, seemingly disgusted, simply captioned it “Ugh,” with someone commenting “I just threw up a little,” to which he replied, “me too.”

Rupert has engaged in numerous other online conversations about Murray. He called her a “right-wing agitator” when she wrote a piece for another outlet praising Trump for combating anti-Semitic attacks on college campuses, posting to Facebook, “A call for federal policing of campus speech by our local Right-Wing Agitator.”

