Cane sword-wielding Florida man accused of threatening Trump supporters

(OCALA STAR-BANNER) A 49-year-old Dunnellon man accused of threatening multiple people favorable to President Donald Trump, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of disorderly conduct by police.

On Thursday, Officer Megan Feliciani of the Dunnellon Police Department was called to the 11300 block of North Williams Street to investigate an armed man at a gathering where people were holding pro-Trump signs.

The victims told an officer that a man, later identified as James L. Whitehurst II, had approached them during their peaceful assembly with what was described as a cane sword in hand. The officer was told Whitehurst pointed the sword in their faces and made threatening statements.

