Charlie Daniels warns against the socialism of Bernie, AOC, Warren

With the success of Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential candidacy and the power that four far-left freshmen have wielded in Congress, socialism has become a major issue in 2020.

But country rock superstar Charlie Daniels points out in his latest Soap Box column that socialism in all its forms has never worked.

"Not Karl Marx's version, not Fidel Castro's version, not Bernie Sanders version, not the insane version Alexandria 'Cookie' Ocasio-Cortez is pushing, not Elizabeth Warren's Pollyanna ramblings that will probably include free pedicures before it's over, nobody, no how, no way has ever been successful at socialism," he writes.

Nevertheless, the ideology is gaining ground in the United States.

"First and foremost, you find a way of proselytizing the most vulnerable among us, the children," he says. "That would be using a group like the National Education Association and powerful politicians to "tailor the curriculum to nudge the students in the direction you want them to go.

"Then you fill the institutions of higher learning with Marxist professors who subtly convince their young charges that America is not really what it claims to be, that it has stolen everything it has and has marginalized and depressed minorities and that it’s time for America to be cut down to size and the way to do that is to level the playing field, to take away from those who have accumulated some degree of wealth by stealing it from those poor unfortunate souls who never had a chance under this unfair form of governance," says Daniels.

That's where socialism is introduced.

"It means that everybody, no matter your skills, education, race, creed or work ethic will have the same opportunities with free college, free healthcare, free childcare a shorter workweek, guaranteed lifetime salary and lucrative retirement benefits," he says.

The problem?

"If every cent Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and all the other multi-billionaires was not only taxed, but confiscated, it would not keep this socialist Shangri-La afloat for six months.

"So then after all the rich have been taxed, a VAT of 20% added and the government is in debt to the tune of four hundred trillion dollars or so, no more credit is available and the American dollar is worth a little less than a dried corn shuck, prices of food have gone through the roof and that nasty old gasoline the government promised to get rid of is selling for twenty-five dollars a gallon when you can find it," he writes.

"Get the drift?"

God has blessed America, he writes, but "greed and lust for power" threaten to turn the nation into a "vast pasture full of sheep who have given over control of their lives to a godless, totalitarian, central government which makes cradle to grave decisions for every man woman and child."

It would be a "bureaucratic nightmare that would dictate every facet of life from who does and who does not get perks and benefits to the number of children each family is allowed to have."

But this globalist quest, he said, cannot succeed "as long as there is a nation that claims to be exceptional, and refuses to surrender its sovereignty, values the rights of the individual and proclaims its independence to the point of fighting for it, there can never be a one-world government."

"And since the USA is the most powerful nation on earth, as long as we cling to our God and our guns - pun intended - it just ain’t gonna happen."

Daniels has been honored for his gospel music, Southern rock anthems and country hits.

He started out in the blue grass genre with the Misty Mountain Boys and moved to Nashville in 1967.

Elvis Presley recorded a tune Daniels co-wrote titled "It Hurts Me," which was released on the flip side of "Kissin’ Cousins." He played on such landmark albums as Bob Dylan's "Nashville Skyline."

He started the Charlie Daniels Band in 1972, and among the many hits he's known for are "Long Haired Country Boy," "The South’s Gonna Do It Again," "In America" and his signature, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."