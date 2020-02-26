Cherokee Nation demands Warren withdraw her Native American claims

Hundreds of members of Cherokee Nation have signed a letter that demands Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., "fully address" her lifelong claims to be Native American.

"You have yet to fully address the harm you have caused. While your apologies are a step in the right direction, they have been vague and inadequate. Accountability is not just admitting you made a mistake, but working to correct the harm it caused. A recent collective statement by Cherokee scholars makes clear that any person who publicly identifies as Cherokee has initiated an open discussion about their identity. As a Harvard professor and U.S. senator, you have the unique opportunity to turn this controversy into a needed learning moment," the letter says.

"We call on you to make a clear public statement," the letter explains, that includes that her "family story" of Cherokee ancestry is wrong, Native American identity is more than "race and biology," and "claiming Native identity without citizenship, kinship ties, or recognition from Native communities undermines Indigenous self determination."

"You have done some good things for Indian Country during your time in political service. You have also done real harm. Right now you have the platform and the opportunity to stand firmly on the side of justice," the letter explains. "This is not about politics or your career. This is about the well-being of our nations. The time has come for you to show true leadership and make this right."

TRENDING: Trump sues N.Y. Times for claiming his campaign had deal with Putin

The Federalist noted Warren has claimed to be a Native American throughout her career.

"The Massachusetts senator went as far as to contribute recipes to an Indian cookbook titled 'Pow Wow Chow,' identifying herself as Cherokee under each," the Federalist said. "In 2012, Warren justified her claim to Native American heritage by saying her aunt often told Warren their family had 'high cheek bones like all of the Indians do.'"

She also identified herself as Native American when she applied for jobs.

Just as she launched her presidential bid she released a DNA test that "failed to offer any hard proof that she has Native American heritage, let alone Cherokee," the Federalist said.

"The test only revealed there was 'strong evidence' to suggest she might have one Native American relative from six to 10 generations ago in her family history. Therefore, if she were to have a Native American relative, Warren would only be anywhere from 1/65 to 1/1,024 Native American, less than the average American can claim," the report said.

The letter was signed by hundreds of tribe members.

The tribe said whites claiming to be in "fake tribes" have taken more than $800 million in federal contracts meant for minority businesses.