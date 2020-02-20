Chick-fil-A worker finds, returns envelope full of hundreds in cash at restaurant

A Chick-fil-A employee and his manager have been applauded for turning in nearly $1,000 to a customer who inadvertently left the money inside a Georgia restaurant.

Chase Withers told WAGA-TV in Atlanta he was sweeping underneath tables in the lobby of the McDonough, Georgia, Chick-fil-A when he almost swept up an envelope.

Withers noticed the envelope was stuffed full of $50 bills, amounting to $900 in cash.

Without hesitation, Withers brought the envelope to his manager, Jalen Cornell.

As the pair looked through the envelope's contents, they found exactly what they needed: an order receipt that identified the customer by name, thanks to the Chick-fil-A One App she had used to pay.

TRENDING: 'Hey, I pulled a Pelosi!': Fox News anchor rips up Democrat's papers on air

Cornell stashed the money in a safe location and was trying to contact the rightful owner when, about an hour later, the distraught woman returned to the store in search of her money.

He could see the relief on the woman's face as he handed her the envelope.

"I gave her the money," Cornell told WAGA. "She was extremely, extremely grateful for it. Almost tears in her eyes. I mean, it was a good moment to be able to give that back to her."

Chick-fil-A shared the story online Friday, proud of its employee's unwavering honesty and commitment to do the right thing.

"We are so proud to tell this story," the Facebook post began, recounting the story.

“Thank you, Chase, for being a prime example of our store’s mission, ‘Caring people, caring for people.’ We are proud you are a part of our team at Chick-fil-A Lake Dow," the message read.

Of the numerous comments and accolades left on the Facebook post, one came from Gabby Welborn, who said she is the woman's daughter.

"We are so thankful and blessed the money was found as my mom is a single mom and without that, bills would not be paid. All I can say is my faith in humanity has been restored!" Welborn wrote.

Withers, a senior at Union Grove High School, according to WSB-TV, said he was simply doing the right thing.

"I just try to stick to my hard Christian values and know what's right and know what's right and what's wrong," he told WAGA.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.