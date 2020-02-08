China has deadliest day for coronavirus as U.S. national becomes 1st foreigner to die

(CNN) A US national in China is believed to be the first foreigner to die from the Wuhan coronavirus, authorities confirmed Saturday, while a Japanese man suspected of having the virus in Wuhan has died of pneumonia.

The US Embassy in Beijing confirmed a 60-year-old American national had died on Thursday at the Jinyintian Hospital in Wuhan, while the Chinese government offered condolences for the death of "a Chinese-American."

News of the deaths come after mainland China suffered its deadliest day Friday since the outbreak in December. Eight-six new deaths were reported, bringing the total up to 722, while the number of cases rose to 34,546 by the end of the day, according to China's National Health Commission. Two others have died outside mainland China.

Read the full story ›