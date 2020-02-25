China expert has disturbing theory on how coronavirus got loose

Coronavirus often is the top news headline these days, as it should be, with tens of thousands of cases around the world, and well over 2,000 fatalities.

It also has triggered a large slide in the American stock market, with investors worried about its impact on the supply chain, transportation, consumers and more.

But now a China expert has revealed how the threat may have gotten loose: Through people eating lab animals that had been used as test subjects at a lab that allegedly developed the virus.

The expert is Steven Mosher, a social scientist, anti-abortion activist and author who specializes in anthropology, demography and the Chinese government's strategies to contain its population.

President of the Population Research Institute, he's been a critical leader among those who have worked to expose that nation's one-child [now two-child] mandatory abortion procedures.

He's also a founding member of the Committee on the Present Danger: China.

He appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program to explain his theory, a program on which Carlson himself warned of the danger from coronavirus:

Mosher had gone into detail in an earlier commentary in the New York Post. He pointed out how Xi Jinping had announced a desire for a biosecurity control system "to protect the people's health."

"Xi didn't actually admit that the coronavirus now devastating large swaths of China had escaped from one of the country's bioresearch labs. But the very next day, evidence emerged suggesting that this is exactly what happened, as the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology released a new directive titled: 'Instructions on strengthening biosecurity management in microbiology labs that handle advanced viruses like the novel coronavirus.'"

He continued, "Read that again. It sure sounds like China has a problem keeping dangerous pathogens in test tubes where they belong, doesn’t it? And just how many 'microbiology labs' are there in China that handle 'advanced viruses like the novel coronavirus'?"

He said it turns out there's only the one, a Level 4 lab called the National Biosafety Lab near Wuhan's Institute of Virology, in the city that is ground zero for the outbreak.

"What’s more, the People’s Liberation Army’s top expert in biological warfare, a Maj. Gen. Chen Wei, was dispatched to Wuhan at the end of January to help with the effort to contain the outbreak," he explained. "According to the PLA Daily, Chen has been researching coronaviruses since the SARS outbreak of 2003, as well as Ebola and anthrax. This would not be her first trip to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, either, since it is one of only two bioweapons research labs in all of China."

That suggests, he said, that coronavirus may have escaped from the lab and China is trying to put it back.

But how did this happen?

"There is this little-known fact: Some Chinese researchers are in the habit of selling their laboratory animals to street vendors after they have finished experimenting on them," he explained.

"You heard me right. Instead of properly disposing of infected animals by cremation, as the law requires, they sell them on the side to make a little extra cash. Or, in some cases, a lot of extra cash. One Beijing researcher, now in jail, made a million dollars selling his monkeys and rats on the live animal market, where they eventually wound up in someone's stomach," Mosher reported.

Look at the excuses, he said, that already have been used: "They first blamed a seafood market not far from the Institute of Virology, even though the first documented cases of Covid-19 (the illness caused by SARS-CoV-2) involved people who had never set foot there. Then they pointed to snakes, bats and even a cute little scaly anteater called a pangolin as the source of the virus.

"I don’t buy any of this. It turns out that snakes don’t carry coronaviruses and that bats aren’t sold at a seafood market. Neither, for that matter, are pangolins, an endangered species valued for their scales as much as for their meat."

He confirmed, "The evidence points to SARS-CoV-2 research being carried out at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The virus may have been carried out of the lab by an infected worker or crossed over into humans when they unknowingly dined on a lab animal."