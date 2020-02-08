China 'may use' coronavirus as cover for Uighur deaths in internment camps

(AL-ARABY) The families of Uighur Muslims held in internment camps are worried that China will pin their deaths on the fast-spreading coronavirus, which has killed over 560 people and infected tens of thousands, a UK publication revealed in interviews with family members.

Uighur activist Bahram K. Sintash told Metro that the fate of his father, journalist Qurban Mamut, who was taken to one of camps in 2018 remains unknown, and that he fears authorities will use the coronavirus spread to cover up his death.

Sintash, who lives in the US, has been unable to speak with his father for two years, after the Chinese government cut off all communication from the camps.

"All Uighurs, especially people like me who have family members in camps, are worried," Sintash says. "To me, this new virus seems to justify killing some of the detainees in the camp so they can say 'it wasn't us, it's the disease that's killing

Read the full story ›