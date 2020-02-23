Christians fight for right to provide foster care

A Perth, Australia, couple who are devout Christians and "believe homosexuality is a sin that can be overcome" are fighting for their right to provide foster care.

Byron and Keira Hordyk have filed a discrimination complaint alleging the Wanslea Family Services refuses to work with potential foster parents who do not subscribe to the LGBT agenda, according to the U.K.'s Christian Institute.

The couple, who initially got a favorable recommendation, were accused of not being able to provide a "safe living environment."

In the United States, several faith-based organizations that provided foster parents have been dropped by local governments, and one case has reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Hordyks' case was rejected by the Equality Opportunity Commission, and it now is before the State Administrative Tribunal.

The couple says Wanslea Family Services refused to even try to accommodate their faith.

In the United Kingdom, two Christian social workers were fired for declining to place children with same-sex couples.

The Australian website WAtoday reported the Hordyks claim Wanslea "would only progress applications from potential foster carers who expressed views surrounding LGBTQI issues that were in line with the organization's."

The Hordyks, who have children of their own, applied to provide foster care in 2017 and initially received a positive report from Wanslea.

The trouble came when they were asked how they would respond to a child who identified as LGBTQI. The couple said homosexual behavior was a sin and they would try to help the child.

The Hordyks insisted their beliefs are not at odds with their suitability to provide care.

They said they were disqualified because of their religious beliefs.

In the U.S. last year, the Supreme Court was asked to overrule Philadelphia's demand that Catholic Foster Services place children with gay and lesbian parents.

A petition filed by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty argued the church non-profit has a First Amendment right to place children according to its religious beliefs about family.

"As the city of Philadelphia attempts to shamelessly score political points, dozens of beds remain empty and children are suffering the consequences," said Lori Windham, senior counsel at Becket, which was defending Catholic Social Services at the time.

"It's time for the Supreme Court to weigh in and allow faith-based agencies to continue doing what they do best: giving vulnerable children loving homes," she said.

That case was on behalf of foster mothers Sharonell Fulton and Toni Simms-Busch, who said they were standing up for faith-based foster agencies and foster children in need of a home.

"Catholic Social Services has been serving the foster children of Philadelphia and their families since 1917, long before the city got involved," said Becket. "Ms. Fulton was a longtime foster parent who fostered more than 40 children with the help of Catholic Social Services, and Ms. Simms-Busch is a former social worker in the foster care system who recently decided to become a foster and adoptive parent herself."

Simms-Busch said that as a social worker, she evaluated the quality of care provided by the foster agencies in Philadelphia.

"When I decided to become a foster parent myself, I chose to go through the agency that I trusted the most," she said. "The consistency, integrity, and compassion of Catholic Social Services has made all the difference in my journey through the foster care process."

WND reported the city cut off the foster homes in the CSS program even while it was making an urgent call for 300 new foster parents for the more than 6,000 children in Philadelphia foster care.