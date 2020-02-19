Church offers drive-thru ashes for Ash Wednesday

(WXYZ) -- SOUTHFIELD, Michigan — One church is making it convenient for those who do not have time to attend Ash Wednesday services.

A robed minister will be standing outside in front of St. David's Episcopal Church on Ash Wednesday, ready to administer ashes to motorists.

A common tradition of Ash Wednesday, marking an ashen cross on the foreheads of believers usually is performed during a service inside Christian churches at the beginning of the penitential spiritual season of Lent. This year, St. David’s is offering ashes both inside and outside the church.

