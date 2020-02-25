CNN blamed for 'more damage than any 'Russian operation' could ever have dreamed'

The legacy media has been in an uproar since even before President Trump took office that "Russians" were trying to, or were in fact, influencing and taking over the American election system.

Those claims of interference were the foundation for the entire – and now proven false – Russia "collusion" claims that FBI special counsel Robert Mueller spent millions of dollars checking.

The accusations almost always have included of some sort of link between President Trump and some Russian influence operation and President Trump always is at fault, the media has claimed over and over.

But actually, that media has done more harm to American elections "than an 'Russian operation' could ever have dreamed," according to Donald Trump Jr.

It's because those legacy media outlets constantly have cast doubt on the election processes and systems, simply delegitimizing it.

Social media commentator Nick Short raised the issue, with a statement that, "The ironic part of this is now @CNN is now pushing, according to their anonymous sources, the very goal of what the 'Russian covert' operation is seeking to achieve. Delegitimizing our elections!"

The ironic part of this is how @CNN is now pushing, according to their anonymous sources, the very goal of what the "Russian covert" operation is seeking to achieve. Delegitimizing our elections! https://t.co/16If4CYazo — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 21, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. responded, "CNN is so stupid they don't even understand the irony of how they've done more damage than any 'Russian operation' could ever have dreamed. The media has done one hell of a job these past 4 years in attempting to [delegitimize] our election process."

CNN is so stupid they don’t even understand the irony of how they’ve done more damage than any “Russian operation” could ever have dreamed. The media has done one hell of a job these past 4 years in attempting to deligitmize our election process. https://t.co/TRc8Z2e8TH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 24, 2020

Commentator Johnathan Jones at Western Journal explained Trump Jr.'s comments were responding to Short, a "conservative Twitter personality."

He, in turn, had commented on a video of CNN host Brooke Baldwin's doubt-casting about American democracy being under attack by Russian agents.

The commentary explained, "In the clip, Baldwin shared that she believes Americans are concerned their votes might not count come Election Day this fall, on account of alleged Russian meddling in our elections."

She said, "It's a question on so many people’s minds as we get closer to November, like, will my vote count? What is Russia up to?" she said.

The commentary explained, "The younger Trump brings up a valid point: Could the establishment media's obsession with election meddling by foreign operatives do more harm to the integrity of the country's elections than the actual meddlers?"

He added, "CNN has taken the Russia narrative and driven it into the ground for nearly four years. Russia is not dividing Americans, at least not on its own. The blame for the current political and social divide falls solely on the shoulders of the establishment media, and particularly partisan CNN."

"The hysteria and hyperbole from CNN poses a genuine threat to American democracy. The network's hosts and guests are undermining the integrity of the electoral process by sewing seeds of doubt into the minds of viewers," the commentary explained