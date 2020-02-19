SECTIONS
College Republicans cancel border-security event, citing 'threats against our members'

Tweet said community should 'band together and jump' the GOP students

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 19, 2020 at 5:04pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- day after advertising its scheduled event on border security and the opioid crisis, the College Republicans at Dartmouth College canceled it, citing “mounting security risks from #RadicalLeft ‘activists.'”

U.S. Senate candidate Bryant “Corky” Messner was scheduled to give the Tuesday talk, but the student group said Tuesday afternoon that it could no longer “guarantee the safety of our members” and Messner.

Hanover, the city where Dartmouth is located, is considering a “sanctuary city” bill that would block cooperation with federal law enforcement related to illegal immigration.

