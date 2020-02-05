College sorry for calling gender identity disorder 'gender identity disorder'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Yale’s health benefits now cover surgery to make men’s faces look more feminine – a procedure that can run from $20,000 to $50,000.

Rather than thank the Ivy League university for its generosity – funded by an endowment that has outperformed its peers over the past decade – students apparently complained that Yale Health correctly referred to the psychological condition affecting biologically male students who seek “facial feminization surgery.”

Campus Reform obtained emails from the university announcing the benefit changes and then apologizing for how it described the newly covered facial surgery procedure, which is designed to make men who don’t identify as men look more feminine.

